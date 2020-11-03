Radware Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 1:35 PM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)RDWRBy: SA News Team
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.16M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.