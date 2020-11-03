Wendy's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2020 1:35 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)WENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.58M (+3.6% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects comps of +5.4% and restaurant margin of 15.8%.
  • Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.