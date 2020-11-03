Wendy's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.58M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects comps of +5.4% and restaurant margin of 15.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward.