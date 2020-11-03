LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.56 (-722.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.04M (-71.7% Y/Y).

Net interest income is seen at $9M; loan originations estimated at $447.7M.

Adj. EBITDA of $12M, while adj. EBITDA margin of 32.2%.

Over the last 2 years, LC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.