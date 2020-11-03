Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-103.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $966.3M (-59.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable system RevPAR of -61.8%.

Over the last 2 years, HLT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.