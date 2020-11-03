Cedar Fair Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2020 1:39 PM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)FUNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.85 vs. $3.34 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.08M (-88.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, FUN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.