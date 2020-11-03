Cedar Fair Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.85 vs. $3.34 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.08M (-88.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FUN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.