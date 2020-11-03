Zynga Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-60.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.67M (+31.4% Y/Y).
- Q3 Booking estimate is $626.7M vs. a guidance of $620.0M.
- Over the last 1 year, ZNGA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.