GoDaddy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)GDDYBy: SA News Team
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+154.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $835.25M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.