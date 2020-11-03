Pan American Silver Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ET
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.39M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAAS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.