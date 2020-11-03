October sales +12% for Subaru Canada
Nov. 03, 2020 1:49 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Subaru Canada (OTCPK:FUJHY) reports sales volume growth of 12% to 6,319 units in October.
- "We have worked hard in October, remaining dedicated to providing our valued customers with a first-class experience," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "With the arrival of our 2021 models, especially the refreshed Crosstrek, our award-winning products deliver the quality, safety and performance Canadians want and need."
- Crosstrek sales up 46.6% to 2,724 units, Outback jumped 26.1% to 1,168 units and WRX STI surged 114.4% to 416 units.
- BRZ nameplate outperformed its sales Y/Y, up 60%.