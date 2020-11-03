Kinross Gold Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETKinross Gold Corporation (KGC)KGCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+162.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+32.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KGC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.