Scientific Games Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)SGMSBy: SA News Team
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.80 ($0.15 year-ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $648.59M (-24.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SGMS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.