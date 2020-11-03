Chart Industries scoops up water cleantech company
- Chart Industries (GTLS -0.1%) has acquired BlueInGreen, provider of custom-engineered solutions for water treatment and industrial process applications, in an all-stock deal valued at $20M, plus a potential earn-out of up to $6M.
- The combination of Chart equipment and BlueInGreen’s technology enables solutions to deliver dissolved oxygen, carbon dioxide and ozone into water results in a full dissolution package for water treatment.
- Chris Milligan, CEO of BlueInGreen, will run the combined water treatment business", stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President.
- The company expects the acquisition will be immediately accretive, as well as sees revenue of $20M in 2022 at 50% gross margin.
- Material change on Q4 outlook is not expected as the result of this transaction. But it is updating 2021 outlook to include sales of $1.26-$1.335B with adjusted diluted EPS of $3.10 to $3.45.
- Conference call will held to discuss this acquisition today at 2:00 P.M ET.