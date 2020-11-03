Chart Industries scoops up water cleantech company

Nov. 03, 2020 1:52 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chart Industries (GTLS -0.1%) has acquired BlueInGreen, provider of custom-engineered solutions for water treatment and industrial process applications, in an all-stock deal valued at $20M, plus a potential earn-out of up to $6M.
  • The combination of Chart equipment and BlueInGreen’s technology enables solutions to deliver dissolved oxygen, carbon dioxide and ozone into water results in a full dissolution package for water treatment.
  • Chris Milligan, CEO of BlueInGreen, will run the combined water treatment business", stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President.
  • The company expects the acquisition will be immediately accretive, as well as sees revenue of $20M in 2022 at 50% gross margin.
  • Material change on Q4 outlook is not expected as the result of this transaction. But it is updating 2021 outlook to include sales of $1.26-$1.335B with adjusted diluted EPS of $3.10 to $3.45.
  • Conference call will held to discuss this acquisition today at 2:00 P.M ET.
