Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $446.91M (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JKHY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.