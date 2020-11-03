Tyler Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)TYLBy: SA News Team
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $284.07M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TYL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.