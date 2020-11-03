Arista +14%, enjoying best day in three-plus years as analysts measure beat, new confidence
Nov. 03, 2020 1:54 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)ANET, CSCO, EXTR, FFIV, JNPRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 14.1%, logging its best day in over three years, after the company beat expectations across the board with its Q3 earnings and noted clouds lifting from its Q4 and 2021 views.
- Analysts generally stuck to their takes in response, with bullish firms focusing on the prospect of margin expansion in the coming year, particularly on the opportunity for 400G upgrades.
- JMP is maintaining a Market Outperform rating and expecting fiscal 2021 growth to benefit from new product/tech releases, as well as pointing to marked improvement in confidence from management in the face of the pandemic. Software is becoming a meaningful driver for gross margins, and a revenue driver beyond 2021.
- It has a $275 price target (a multiple of 25x fiscal 2022 estimated EPS), implying 11% further upside beyond today's solid gains.
- MKM Partners is sticking with its Buy rating and a $273 target, expecting 2021 to be a big year for the cloud business (and highlighting moves from its two biggest hyperscale customers, Microsoft and Facebook, to upgrade a significant installed base to 400G from 100G). Resumed enterprise IT spending should drive "robust" revenue growth beats.
- And BofA upgraded to Buy, saying 2020 was a "transitory year of capacity absorption" by key cloud customers, and it expects growth to resume in 2021 especially at Microsoft and Facebook (neither of which BofA believes decided to migrate from Arista to whiteboxes). It has a $270 price target.
- Needham's Alex Henderson has a Hold rating but also called out the upbeat conference call. Cloud demand should rebound, but that may not translate to a similar acceleration in profit as cloud sales feature lower gross margins, he notes.
- Peer Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is also higher on a strong day for the broader market, +2.2%, as are Extreme Networks (EXTR +7.2%), F5 (FFIV +2.6%) and Juniper Networks (JNPR +2%).
- Arista shares are up just short of 250% over five years:
