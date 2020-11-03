Sunoco LP Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETSunoco LP (SUN)SUNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (-26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.