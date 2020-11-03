FMC tops Q3 earnings view but Q4 guidance on the light side

Nov. 03, 2020 11:19 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)FMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • FMC (FMC -1.8%) tilts lower despite posting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings, with revenues coming in roughly inline with expectations, driven by strong demand across all of the company's major regions: North America (+8% Y/Y), Latin America (+1%), EMEA (+10%) and Asia (+16%).
  • FMC issues mostly below-consensus guidance for Q4, seeing EPS of $1.70-$1.82 vs. $1.82B analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $1.23B-$1.29B vs. $1.26B consensus.
  • For the full year, FMC narrows EPS guidance $6.45-$6.57 from its prior outlook for $6.28-$6.62 and in-line with $6.48 consensus, on revenues of $4.72B-$4.78B from $4.68B-$4.82B previously and $4.74B consensus.
  • CFRA analysts upgrade FMC to Strong Buy from Buy with a $130 price target, raised from $122, believing the shares currently trading below the firm's average forward P/E vs. its FY 2021 EPS estimate, reflecting an attractive entry point.
  • CFRA says a favorable outlook on FMC's improving free cash flow conversion, coupled with FMC's robust product pipeline, driving future growth, justifies its upgrade.
  • FMC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.
