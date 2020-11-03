Holly Energy Partners Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 1:59 PM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)HEPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-44.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.82M (-9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HEP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.