Subaru U.S. sales rose 11% in October
Nov. 03, 2020 2:00 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) unit sales grew 11% to 61,411 units in October.
- Sales growth by model: Ascent -3.7% to 5,865 units; Forester -7.6% to 14,697 units; Outback +45.6% to 16,755 units; Crosstrek +23.5% to 14,994 units; BRZ +97.3% to 221 units; WRX/STI +46.2% to 2,060 units.
- YTD Subaru U.S. sales slipped 14.3% to 497,971 units.
- "October saw impressive sales across all segments and was the best October in the history of the Subaru franchise, an achievement that would be impossible without the perseverance of our dedicated retailer network," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "As we head into the season of giving, we look forward to celebrating the thirteenth anniversary of the Subaru Share the Love® Event with its tradition of giving back to local and national charities."