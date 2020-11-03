Palantir software considered for U.K. contact tracing program - FT
Nov. 03, 2020 2:03 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)PLTRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor36 Comments
- According to Financial Times sources, the U.K. government has talked with Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) about using its Foundry software to manage track and trace data related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The talks followed a spreadsheet error caused the U.K.'s contact tracing program to omit 15,841 reported virus cases for days.
- Palantir's software would help officials more effectively manage the data and, longer-term, provide deeper insights into how the virus is spreading.
- The NHS has already hired Palantir to work on a coronavirus data store that manages the distribution of medical supplies between hsopitals.
- But one source says the NHS might shy away for selecting Palantir for the contact tracing program due to opposition from privacy rights activists. "The optics are just not good," says the source.
- Previously: Palantir providing U.S. government with coronavirus tracking software (Oct. 22 2020)