Kennametal (KMT -9.2% ) tumbles as much as 9% after FQ1 earnings come up short of estimates and the company declines to provide FY 2021 guidance because overall global market conditions "remain unpredictable."

In reaction, KeyBanc downgrades shares to Sector Weight from Overweight, saying it is not sure when the company's cost structure changes will show continual growth in margins and profit.

"There are easier ways to play an industrial recovery at reasonable valuation," KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger says.

KMT's average Wall Street analyst rating, as well as its Quant Rating, is Neutral.