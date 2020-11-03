Intrepid Potash's posts bigger than expected quarterly loss as the pandemic hits ops

Nov. 03, 2020 2:16 PM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)IPIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Intrepid Potash (IPI -17.3%) posted deeper loss in Q3 of $10M as compared to loss of 0.2M a year ago. The company said that its results continue to face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic as oilfield activity and water sales remain below prior year levels, but up significantly from the second quarter of 2020.
  • For potash, the company ended the summer 2020 evaporation season with great pond levels across its facilities. This will lead to lower per-ton production costs in the coming quarters. Potash and Trio pricing per ton has increased $30 and $25, respectively, from summer-fill price levels.
  • Potash sales decreased 24% to $22M, due to 15% lower sales volume, fall in average net realized sales price per ton by 11% and a $1.4M decrease in byproduct sales.
  • Trio sales of $13M, down 12% was impacted by 13% decrease in tons sold and 7% lower average net realized sales price per ton.
