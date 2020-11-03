Comcast, Walmart in talks to sell smart TVs with cableco's software - WSJ

  • Comcast (CMCSA +2.9%) is in talks with Walmart (WMT +1.5%) to develop and distribute smart televisions, the WSJ reports - a chance for the cable giant to slide its footprint more into streaming from pay TV.
  • The terms of the potential deal have Walmart promoting TVs built by a third party that would run Comcast software, while taking a share of recurring revenue from Comcast.
  • And that would put Comcast in a more direct facing with the emerging gatekeepers of the living room, including Roku (ROKU -3.9%), Amazon Fire TV (AMZN +1.6%) and Apple TV (AAPL +1.4%). Roku shares have turned suddenly lower, -3.9%.
  • It would also mean a cable company (typically regional in nature) looking to cement a nationwide footprint.
  • The sets might carry Walmart branding, according to the report. Walmart already has a partnership with Roku to sell smart TVs under the Walmart brand Onn.
