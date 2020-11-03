Marathon Oil Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:30 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)MROBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $762.2M (-39.0% Y/Y).
- Production expected at 354.0 Mboe/day.
- Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.