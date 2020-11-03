Apache (NASDAQ:APA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $989.16M (-31.3% Y/Y).

Production estimated at 422.9 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, APA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.