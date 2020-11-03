Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-86.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (-32.2% Y/Y).

Production estimate of 349.8 Mboe/d vs guidance of 341-356 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, PXD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.