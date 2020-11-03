Compass Minerals Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:30 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)CMPBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.79M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.