Dominion Energy proposes 500 MW of new Virginia solar projects
Nov. 03, 2020
- Dominion Energy (D +1.1%) has submitted proposals for nine new solar projects in Virginia with nearly 500 MW of combined capacity, as it continues to help fulfill the state's requirement to procure around a third of its energy through new solar and onshore wind by 2035.
- Dominion says six of the projects are to supply electricity through power purchase agreements, selected following a competitive solicitation process, while three facilities currently are under development.
- Passed by Virginia's legislature in March, the Virginia Clean Economy Act made the state the first in the southeastern U.S. to commit to 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2050, and calls on Dominion to be carbon-free by 2045 while also requiring the closure of nearly all coal-fired plants in the state by year-end 2024.