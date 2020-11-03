Dominion Energy proposes 500 MW of new Virginia solar projects

Nov. 03, 2020 2:33 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Dominion Energy (D +1.1%) has submitted proposals for nine new solar projects in Virginia with nearly 500 MW of combined capacity, as it continues to help fulfill the state's requirement to procure around a third of its energy through new solar and onshore wind by 2035.
  • Dominion says six of the projects are to supply electricity through power purchase agreements, selected following a competitive solicitation process, while three facilities currently are under development.
  • Passed by Virginia's legislature in March, the Virginia Clean Economy Act made the state the first in the southeastern U.S. to commit to 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2050, and calls on Dominion to be carbon-free by 2045 while also requiring the closure of nearly all coal-fired plants in the state by year-end 2024.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.