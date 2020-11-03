Petrobras forms climate change department to oversee low-carbon transition
Nov. 03, 2020 2:48 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Petrobras (PBR +1.4%) says it is creating a new department for climate change to improve efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon capture.
- The company says the new department will develop targets and commitments related to environmental issues, then coordinate their implementation, and will promote the use of technologies to help achieve those goals.
- Petrobras also says it is waiting for approval from Brazilian officials to market a renewable diesel product made from vegetable oils that it says will cut such emissions by 70% compared with regular diesel fuel and by 15% compared with biodiesel.
- Executives said last week that Petrobras is in the advanced stages of several major divestments, indicating the company's ambitious deleveraging program may pick up the pace after pulling back during Brazil's coronavirus outbreak.