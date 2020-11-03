Jones Lang LaSalle stock slips 2.9% on 'murky' transaction outlook

  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) slides 2.9% after William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon describes the firm's transaction outlook as "murky" and says it may not improve until a health resolution such as a vaccine becomes available.
  • Management said deal timelines remain extended and some decisions continue to be delayed.
  • JLL stock fell as much as 5.4% in trading during the session, its biggest intraday drop in more than a month.
  • Now assumes Q4 fee revenue will fall 21% Y/Y vs. 22%-24% in the previous two quarters.
  • Sheldon forecasts Q4 leasing revenue down 28% Y/Y, up 17% in 2021 and up 6% in 2022. "Leasing pipelines improved, but deal execution is taking longer," he writes.
  • Consensus estimate for JLL's Q4 revenue on a decline:
  • Rates JLL at Outperform.
  • See full transcript of JLL's Q3 earnings call.
