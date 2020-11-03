Pacific Biosciences of California shares slide 5% on Q3 revenue miss
Nov. 03, 2020
- Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB -5.1%) Q3 total revenue was $19.1M, compared with $21.9M prior year, missed consensus by $1.25M.
- Q4 revenue estimated to be $24.25M.
- Instrument revenue declined $7.7M, from $11.6M prior.
- Consumables revenue increased to $8M compared with $6.9M.
- Gross profit of $7.1M vs. $6.9M.
- Gross margin of 37.0% vs. 31.5%.
- Net loss of $23.7M, compared to $29.1M.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.14 in-line with the consensus, Q4 EPS consensus of $0.26.
- Cash and investments of $208M as of Sept. 30 vs. $49.1M on Dec. 31, 2019.
- Appointed of Christian Henry as President & CEO and Susan Kim as CFO.
- Launched the new Sequel IIe System, representing the next evolution in our sequencing platform.
