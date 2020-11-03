Stocks off highs, but holding onto solid gains

Nov. 03, 2020 2:52 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, XLE, XLI, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • The market is still broadly higher, but some pockets of weakness are showing as energy turns negative.
  • The S&P (SP500) +1.8% and Nasdaq (COMP) +1.8% are both off their earlier highs, which is not surprising heading into the close of Election Day.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) lost steam and is now the one S&P sector in the red. But crude futures are still up 2%.
  • The cyclicals are leading the way, with Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) edging out Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF).
  • The Fab 5 megacaps are all still comfortably in the green.
  • Twitter +5% is breaking its losing streak after adjusting its board structure.
  • Mosaic -11% is the worst performer in the S&P after its Q3 results failed to impress.
