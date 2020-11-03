Election day surge in markets hints at growing anticipation of a clear outcome

The prospects of a clear winner in the U.S. presidential election may be reverberating in financial markets.

Stocks surged on election day, with S&P 500 adding 1.8% and the Nasdaq 1.85% . The 10-year Treasury yield rose four basis points to 0.90%, sending the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) down 0.6% . The dollar dipped, with the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) off 0.55% .

The moves are consistent with the declining risks of a contested election, and the growing chances of more fiscal stimulus than previously expected.

The sectors leading the way on Tuesday are also consistent with additional fiscal stimulus. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) led the way with gains of 2.7% , the most of any of the major U.S. Sector ETFs monitored by the Seeking Alpha ETF tracker.

The XLI counts stocks with a high degree of exposure to economic activity among its largest holdings. The top three: Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

The Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) were the second and third biggest gainers of the day, up 2.2% and 2.0% respectively. As with industrials, these players are most sensitive to the heightened economic activity that could come with additional fiscal stimulus.

The verdict on what Tuesday's market action is saying about who wins the election is obviously a hotly-debated topic. Veteran economist David Rosenberg, for one, says if anything, the market action is pointing to Joe Biden as the clear winner. Others like JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic would beg to differ.

Any clear winner, though, may be bullish for the markets overall.