It is a mixed day for cannabis names Aphria (APHA -0.6% ), Aurora Cannabis (ACB +3.9% ), Hexo (HEXO -0.8% ), Tilray (TLRY +0.8% ), Canopy Growth (CGC -1.5% ), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +1.4% ), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF -2.4% ), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF -2.4% ) and Cronos Group (CRON +1.4% ) on election day.

There is plenty at stake today in the sector, with voters in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota deciding on ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana. In South Dakota, voters could approve a measure that would create a medical marijuana program for people with severe medical conditions. A similar initiative in Mississippi will also ask voters to legalize cannabis for medical use.

If cannabis sales are approved in those states, analysts expect other states like New York to also move forward with legislation.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) is up 1.66% on the day.

The big question for investors might be are the voter approvals already baked into the share prices across the sector?

Compare Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings on all pharmaceutical stocks.