When Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +1.6% ) (BRK.A +1.5% ) reports Q3 results on Saturday, Nov. 7, investors will be keenly attuned to the company's stock buyback activity and its stash of cash and and equivalents, perennial topics of interest when it comes the investment behemoth headed by Warren Buffett.

In Q2, Berkshire bought back $5.1B of stock, more than in all of last year. Based on its Q2 10-Q filing, Berkshire may have bought another $2B of stock in July.

Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan estimates that the company's book value climbed to ~$265K per class A share, or ~$177 per class B share, in Q3, up 8% vs. $246K per class A share in Q2.

Berkshire's book value per class A common share over the past 11 quarters:

That's largely based on $30B of estimated gains from its $207B equity investments, with much of that gain coming from the 27% Q3 rise in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock, Berkshire's largest holding at $105B.

After people wondered why Buffett wasn't making any big investments during the worst of the market turmoil created by the pandemic, Berkshire ramped up investment activity in Q3.

It bought an additional $2B of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock and agreed to acquire natural-gas pipeline assets from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) for ~$10B, including an equity investment of ~$4B.

It also invested some $6B in five Japanese trading companies during the quarter.

The company ended Q2 with $146B in cash and equivalents vs. $137B at the end of Q1.

See Berkshire's cash and short-term investment holdings over the past nine quarters: