Reuters sources say the Trump administration is pausing its attempts to blacklist Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) after a phone call between Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Alibaba President Michael Evans.

Last month, Reuters reported that the State Department had submitted a proposal for the blacklisting, which was meant to deter U.S. investors from participating in its blockbuster IPO dual listing.

Ross was reportedly convinced to shelve the idea to avoid stock market disruption and a potential lawsuit.

Another source attributes Ross' decision to the fact that Alibaba's Taobao is already on the notorious markets list due to potential counterfeit goods, which means the company already faces added U.S. scrutiny.

Earlier today, the Shanghai and Hong Kong arms of Ant Group's IPO were suspended due to unclear regulatory concerns. The listing was to become the world's largest IPO, raising $34.4B across both markets.

Alibaba shares are down 8.4% to $284.53.

Previously: Ant Group's $40B IPO fully suspended after Hong Kong decision (Nov. 03 2020)