General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD +2.0% ), received the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) in partnership with the Defense Department ((DoD)) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

DEOS environments are intended to support 3.2M+ DoD users and GDIT will provide engineering, migration, training and support services for those users.

DoD estimates the value of the DEOS Blanket Purchase Agreement at $4.4B over a 10-year period, which includes a five-year base period with two two-year options and one one-year option.

Under the contract, GDIT will replace legacy DoD IT office applications with an enterprise-wide standard cloud-based solution across all military services worldwide for both unclassified and classified environments.

