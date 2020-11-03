Stocks pop on Election Day with second session of broad-based gains
Nov. 03, 2020 4:03 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLE, XLI, XLF, KBEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The market enjoyed a broad-based rally as investors continued to favor risk going into the counting of ballots this evening.
- Stocks, oil and gold, which has been tracking equities of late, all rose, while bonds sold off.
- The S&P (SP500) closed up 1.8%. It had been on track for its best one-day performance since early June, but very late selling scalped gains. But it was still one of the best gains on a presidential Election Day since it ceased to be a market holiday in 1984.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) finished up 1.9% and the Dow (DJI) was up 2.1%.
- Cyclicals kept their momentum, while technology, which lagged yesterday, overcame early pressure to join the party.
- The Fab 5 megacaps were choppy, but all ended firmly higher. Microsoft +2% led the group.
- Ten of 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with only Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sliding, breaking a three-session winning streak despite crude futures +2.8% approaching $37/barrel.
- Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) gained the most, followed by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), as banks gained traction on a steepening of the yield curve. The 10-year Treasury yield was up 4 basis points to 0.89%. The SPDR Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) rose 2.9%.
- Spot gold rose 0.7%, topping $1,900/oz.