Stocks pop on Election Day with second session of broad-based gains

Nov. 03, 2020 4:03 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLE, XLI, XLF, KBEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • The market enjoyed a broad-based rally as investors continued to favor risk going into the counting of ballots this evening.
  • Stocks, oil and gold, which has been tracking equities of late, all rose, while bonds sold off.
  • The S&P (SP500) closed up 1.8%. It had been on track for its best one-day performance since early June, but very late selling scalped gains. But it was still one of the best gains on a presidential Election Day since it ceased to be a market holiday in 1984.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) finished up 1.9% and the Dow (DJI) was up 2.1%.
  • Cyclicals kept their momentum, while technology, which lagged yesterday, overcame early pressure to join the party.
  • The Fab 5 megacaps were choppy, but all ended firmly higher. Microsoft +2% led the group.
  • Ten of 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with only Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sliding, breaking a three-session winning streak despite crude futures +2.8% approaching $37/barrel.
  • Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) gained the most, followed by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), as banks gained traction on a steepening of the yield curve. The 10-year Treasury yield was up 4 basis points to 0.89%. The SPDR Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) rose 2.9%.
  • Spot gold rose 0.7%, topping $1,900/oz.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.