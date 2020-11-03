The Information reports that Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is losing two executives.

Ran Makavy, SVP of strategic initiatives, joined Lyft in 2016 and previously served as the chief product officer.

Design head Katie Dill joined the rideshare company three years ago.

Three other Lyft execs have left in recent months.

News of the departures broke yesterday, the day before California voters decide on Prop. 22, which will decide whether Lyft and Uber have to classify drivers as employees rather than contractors.

