Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is now supporting stand-alone streaming on its Apple Watch (NASDAQ:AAPL) app, a feature coming two years after the debut of the app.

Users noticed the change, and the company told TechCrunch “After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch.”

It had previously required users to keep their iPhone nearby - a pain for some subsets of users (such as those wanting to exercise without their phone onboard).

That effectively made the watch into a remote control for streaming that was happening between an iPhone and headphones.

The live appearances of the feature on wearables follows testing that started back in September.