Healthcare Trust of America Q3 beats as it collects 102% of Q3 charges
Nov. 03, 2020 4:12 PM ETHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)HTABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) reports collecting 102% of Q3 charges, including collection on prior period accounts receivable.
- For Q3 charges only, HTA collected or deferred 99% of Q3 rents.
- Q3 normalized FFO per share of 43 cents vs. consensus of 41 cents and 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 revenue of $187.3M vs. $183.0M consensus and $175.0M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 same-property cash net operating income growth of 0.5% Y/Y.
- Same-property cash NOI in the period was 2.5% excluding the impact of $2.4M in free rent associated with the 500,000 square feet of early renewals signed in Q2, of which 82% were with health systems in its key markets.
- Portfolio has leased rate of 90.1% by gross leasable area and an occupancy rate of 89.5% by GLA.
- Conference call on Nov. 4 at 12:00 PM ET.
