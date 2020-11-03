Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) +23.9% AH , entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to sell its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75M.

Agreement expected to close in January 2021.

DMS Health provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient, mobile service.

In 2019, DMS Health generated revenue of $41.3M, ~40.1% of the total revenue of the Healthcare division.

"As previously announced, we have been exploring the potential divestiture of assets in addition to pursuing our HoldCo growth strategy. The sale of DMS Health will substantially improve our balance sheet and better position us to fund high-return organic growth investments and to pursue acquisitions," chairman Jeff Eberwein commented.