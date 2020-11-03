Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) says it posted its best quarter of the year after improved results in the food segment combined with a strong performance in the international fuel segment.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $218.5M during Q3 vs. $147.8M a year ago. The tally easily topped the consensus mark of $199.1M.

"We continue to see improved margins in our global rendering through better cost management and our hydrolyzed collagen sales most affected by the economic impact of COVID have seen a solid turnaround," says CEO Randall Stuewe.

Shares of Darling are flat in AH trading.