Gladstone Investment NAV/share slips a penny in fiscal Q2

Nov. 03, 2020 4:24 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)GAINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) fiscal Q2 adjusted net investment income of 15 cents per share matches the  consensus estimate and increased from 11 cents in the previous quarter.
  • Net asset value per common share of $10.86 at Sept. 30, 2020 slips from $10.87 at June 30 due to $7.0M, or $(0.21) per common share, of distributions paid to common shareholders, partially offset by $4.4M, or 13 cents per common share, of net investment income, $1.6M, or five cents per common share, of net unrealized appreciation of investments, and $0.6M, or 2 cents per common share, of net realized gains on investments.
  • Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $6.63M during the quarter vs. net increase of $39,000 in the previous quarter.
  • Total investment income of $11.8M for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 vs. consensus estimate of $11.27M and $10.7M in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • The  increase was due to a $1.3M increase in interest income, primarily due to the addition of a new investment in the current quarter, slightly offset by a decrease in success fee income, the timing of which can be variable.
  • Conference call on Nov. 4 at 8:30 AM ET.
