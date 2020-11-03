Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) reports fiscal Q1 net sales of $762.3M, above the $748M consensus.

Gross margin was 17% vs. 13.8% in Q4 and 16.4% in last year's quarter.

Cash flow from operations totaled $121M. Capex came in at $12M.

Cash and equivalents stood at $302M at quarter's end and total bank debt was $36M.

For Q2, SMIC forecasts sales of $780-880M vs. the 798M consensus and EPS of $0.35-0.58 vs. the $0.27 estimate.

“We were pleased to deliver Q1 revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range in a turbulent demand environment," says CEO Charles Liang. "As expected, a number of our enterprise customers slowed their spending last quarter, but we are encouraged to see significant progress and growth with several high profile customers last quarter. A recent improvement in business trends gives us confidence in our outlook to resume sequential growth. We are excited about our robust pipeline of innovative products extending into the next calendar year. We believe that our Q1 results will mark a near-term bottom as we aim to re-accelerate our growth through the remainder of fiscal 2021 and drive further growth in fiscal 2022."

Press release.

Super Micro shares are up 12.7% AH to $26.16.

