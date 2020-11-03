Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Q3 adjusted operating EPS beats the consensus estimate as the company repriced products and pivoted to less rate-sensitive products.

Also agreed to sell Prudential of Taiwan and closed on sale of Prudential of Korea as part of its strategy to shift its earnings mix toward higher growth markets.

Q3 adjusted operating EPS of $3.21 vs. consensus of $2.67 and $3.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted book value per common share of $94.36 at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. $97.07 at June 30, 2020.

PRU rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Assets under management of $1.648T at Sept. 30 vs. $1.61T at June 30.

PGIM adjusted operating income of $370M vs. $232M in the year-ago quarter.

U.S. Businesses adjusted operating income of $873M fell from $910M a year ago; reflects lower net fee income, net of distribution expenses, and other associated costs, in its Individual Annuities business and less favorable underwriting results, driven by COVID-19-related net mortality experience, partly offset by higher net investment spread results.

U.S. Workplace Solutions, comprised of Retirement and Group Insurance, adjusted operating earnings of $394M vs. $392M a year ago.

Prudential said its ahead of pace on its cost savings program, having realized $135M of savings through Q3 2020 vs. its full-year 2020 goal of $140M.

Expects to generate an additional $250M in efficiencies by the end of 2023.

Conference call on Nov. 4 at 11:00 AM ET.

