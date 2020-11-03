LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) appointed 20-years industry veteran Mariana Nacht, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer, effective Nov. 30, 2020, and the promotion of Kyle Chiang, Ph.D., to COO, effective Nov. 2, 2020.

Most recently, Dr. Nacht served as CSO and was a founding executive team member of Cereius, where she led a small internal research team and a group of collaborators to develop radiolabeled proteins for the treatment of brain metastases.

Dr. Chiang, with LogicBio since 2016, recently served as VP, product strategy, where he led LB-001 through early regulatory interactions.

LogicBio also announced today that Bryan Yoon, Esq., the company’s chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary, will be departing from the company effective Nov. 6, 2020.