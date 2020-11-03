Mercury Systems drops after downside forecast weighs down FQ1 beats
Nov. 03, 2020 4:42 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)MRCYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares fall nearly 4% AH despite fiscal Q1 beats that included $205.62M in revenue (+16% Y/Y, $5.3M above consensus) and $0.51 EPS ($0.04 above consensus.)
- Adjusted EBITDA was $42.8M vs. $36.7M in last year's quarter.
- The downside Q2 outlook includes $200-210M in revenue (consensus: $213.7M) and $0.48-0.51 EPS vs. the $0.54 consensus.
- For the year, Mercury narrows its revenue forecast to $865-885M (was: $860-885M; consensus: $879.4M) and raises the EPS view to $2.20-2.28 (was: $2.15-2.26; consensus: $2.25).
- "The financial performance of the business in the first quarter reflects a strong start to our fiscal year. We exceeded our guidance for revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA, EPS and adjusted EPS. During the quarter, we continued to invest in precautionary COVID measures, including rapid, on-site testing. Protecting the health and safety of our employees while delivering on our commitments to our customers and shareholders remains our top priority. Our outlook for the year remains positive given our strategy and technology is aligned with major industry drivers and trends and our balance sheet remains strong," says CEO Mark Aslett.
- Press release.
