Horizon Technology cites predictive pricing strategy for strong Q3 NII
Nov. 03, 2020 Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)
- Horizon Technology (NASDAQ:HRZN) Q3 net investment income of $5.9M, or 34 cents per share, compares with $5.8M, or 42 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
- Per-share figure beats the consensus estimate of 31 cents.
- HRZN stock rises 0.9% in after-hours trading.
- Annualized portfolio yield on debt investments was 15.1%.
- "Once again, our predictive pricing strategy contributed to our NII as reflected by our strong overall debt portfolio yield which was driven by positive portfolio exits and strong onboarding yields achieved in the quarter," said Chairman and CEO Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr.
- Q3 total investment income of $12.3M vs. consensus of $11.8M and $11.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- Portfolio ended the quarter at $311.8M vs. $355.9M at the beginning of the quarter.
- Net asset value per share of $11.17 at Sept. 30 vs. $11.48 at March 31.
- Q3 net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $3.3M, or 19 cents per share, vs. a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $5.2M, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
- As of Sept. 30, 2020, the company had $104M in available liquidity, consisting of $56.9M in cash and money market funds and $47.3M in funds available under existing credit facility commitments.
- Conference call on Nov. 4 at 9:00 AM ET.
