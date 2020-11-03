Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) stock rises 2.4% in after-hours trading after Q3 core EPS of 4 cents improves from 2 cents in Q2.

Total assets, including TBA agency MBC, of $3.16B at Sept. 30 increased from $2.97B at June 30.

Book value per share gained, too, rising to $3.04 at Sept. 30 vs. $2.85 at June 30.

Return on book value per common share was 8.4% vs. 9.7% in Q2.

Effective net interest rate spread of 1.29% at Sept. 30, vs. 0.96% at June 30.

Constant prepayment rate of agency MBS was 39% vs. 33% in Q2.

Conference call on Nov. 4 at 1:00 PM ET.

